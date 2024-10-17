Former Telangana MP Undavalli alleges discrepancies in Margadarsi Financiers' subscriber data

Arun Kumar said that the details provided do not clarify whether the subscriptions were returned to the rightful indivi duals, citing one case where an individual named Jyoti Rao allegedly received over `35 lakh, but his address was incorrect.

He also expressed concern that the public notices issued by the court’s registry, meant to inform affected subscribers, were unlikely to reach the victims. He pointed out that the Supreme Court had appointed him as an assistant in the investigation, instructing him to aid the High Court in uncovering any irregularities.

The former MP said that on August 30, 2024, he filed an affidavit requesting detailed information from Margadarsi, but the requested data, either in book form or on a pen drive, had not yet been provided. “If given access to the details, I could bring the irregularities to the court’s attention,” Arun Kumar said.

He pointed out that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had deemed the entire collection of subscriptions by Margadarsi as illegal and recommended legal action. The former MP urged the court to consider the RBI’s findings as part of the investigation.