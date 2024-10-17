Southwest monsoon withdrawn; Northeast monsoon begins in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Tuesday the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon from the entire country, including Telangana.

The IMD said that Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity has commenced over southeast peninsular India, supported by a well-marked low pressure area in the central Bay of Bengal. Easterly and northeasterly winds have set in over southern peninsular India and the adjoining central Bay of Bengal, leading to widespread light to moderate rainfall across the region.

According to TGDPS reports, Telangana recorded a cumulative rainfall of 1,001.6 mm from June 1 to October 16, against a normal of 796.4 mm, a deviation of 26%. The GHMC recorded 846.5 mm, surpassing the normal of 686.6 mm by 23%. Compared to the previous year, when the state experienced a 16% excess rainfall, Telangana has received 10% more rainfall than in 2023.

Five districts—Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal—recorded large excess rainfall, while 15 districts reported excess rainfall and 13 recorded normal rainfall.