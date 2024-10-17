Southwest monsoon withdrawn; Northeast monsoon begins in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Tuesday the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon from the entire country, including Telangana.
The IMD said that Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity has commenced over southeast peninsular India, supported by a well-marked low pressure area in the central Bay of Bengal. Easterly and northeasterly winds have set in over southern peninsular India and the adjoining central Bay of Bengal, leading to widespread light to moderate rainfall across the region.
According to TGDPS reports, Telangana recorded a cumulative rainfall of 1,001.6 mm from June 1 to October 16, against a normal of 796.4 mm, a deviation of 26%. The GHMC recorded 846.5 mm, surpassing the normal of 686.6 mm by 23%. Compared to the previous year, when the state experienced a 16% excess rainfall, Telangana has received 10% more rainfall than in 2023.
Five districts—Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal—recorded large excess rainfall, while 15 districts reported excess rainfall and 13 recorded normal rainfall.
Kumarambheem Asifabad had the highest number of rainy days at 81, followed by Mulugu with 79 days and Mahbubabad at 77 days. The state average for rainy days was 92 with excess rainfall.
The IMD also noted that a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwest at 15 km/h, currently located near latitude 12.3° N and longitude 83.0° E, approximately 320 km east-southeast of Chennai, 350 km east-northeast of Puducherry, and 400 km southeast of Nellore. It is expected to move west-northwest and cross the north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coast near Chennai early Thursday morning.
Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal, off the South Andhra Pradesh coast, has become less marked.
Due to multiple weather disturbances, light to moderate rain or thundershowers, along with gusty winds, are expected to continue in the state. A yellow alert has been issued until October 20.
For the next 48 hours, the city is forecasted to experience light rain or thundershowers, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 33°C and 23°C, respectively.