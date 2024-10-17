Telangana plans to boost power generation to meet future demand

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the state government was preparing plans to meet the ever-increasing power demand keeping requirements of 10 years in mind.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new building of Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) here, the deputy CM said that the government was providing uninterrupted and quality power, and contributing to the growth of the country’s GDP.

He said that the plans were afoot to generate 20,000 MW of green power in the coming years, which will also help farmers generate additional revenue.

Deputy CM also promised to provide necessary amenities to the ERC.

Vikramarka said that the government was providing free power to government educational institutions. The ongoing thermal power projects too would be completed and provide sufficient power to IT companies, industries and other multinational companies, he said.

ERC chairman T Sriranga Rao and others were present on the occasion.