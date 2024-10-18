BRS will emulate DMK to sustain itself for next 70 years, says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the pink party would be strengthened like Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of Tamil Nadu to sustain it for the next 70 years.

Addressing a meeting of BRS Vidyarthi (BRSV), the students’ wing of the party, Rama Rao said that the BRS belongs to the people.

“BRS was founded for the cause of Telangana and the students played a key role in separate statehood agitation.

While listing out the achievements of the BRS when it was in power, he said: “Various sections of the people who have been facing problems with the present Congress government are knocking on the doors of the BRS office.”

“Even Group-1 aspirants too approached to the our office,” he said and called upon the student leaders to highlight the failures of the Congress government.

Rama Rao said that a builder complained that he had to pay `25 lakh to get electricity connection and claimed that “during the BRS regime, the building permissions too were given online”.

“BRS implemented many welfare schemes and did several good works. But it also committed some mistakes as a result the party could not secure third consecutive victory in the Assembly elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former minister urged the party cadre and leaders to refrain from using abusive language on social media as it was “not the culture of Telangana”.

He also expressed the desire to see the student union leaders become MLAs, MPs and corporation chairpersons in the future.