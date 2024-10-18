Stage set for Group-I mains in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Group-I mains examination to be conducted from October 21 to 27.

As many as 31,383 candidates will be appearing for the mains examination.

During a video conference with Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) chairman M Mahender Reddy, DGP Jitender and other officials, the chief secretary said that 46 centres were set up in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts to conduct the mains. She said that district collectors, along with police commissioners, would monitor the conduct of the exam.

Meanwhile, recalling that Group-I mains examination was being conducted for the first time after 2011, Mahender Reddy instructed the officials to take all precautions and see that there was no scope for any kind of rumours over the conduct of the examination.