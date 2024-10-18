Stage set for Group-I mains in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Group-I mains examination to be conducted from October 21 to 27.
As many as 31,383 candidates will be appearing for the mains examination.
During a video conference with Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) chairman M Mahender Reddy, DGP Jitender and other officials, the chief secretary said that 46 centres were set up in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts to conduct the mains. She said that district collectors, along with police commissioners, would monitor the conduct of the exam.
Meanwhile, recalling that Group-I mains examination was being conducted for the first time after 2011, Mahender Reddy instructed the officials to take all precautions and see that there was no scope for any kind of rumours over the conduct of the examination.
8 centres in Hyderabad, 11 in RR, 27 in Malkajgiri
Officials have set up eight centres in Hyderabad, 11 in Rangareddy and 27 centres in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. CCTV cameras would be installed at all centres. The conduct of the examination would be monitored through CCTV cameras from the control room to be set up at TGPSC office.
The officials also appointed special staff to take biometric attendance of the candidates. The candidates would not be allowed into the examination centres after 1.30 pm.
The officials said that so far 85 per cent of the qualified candidates downloaded their hall tickets. An additional one hour time would be given to specially challenged persons, the officials said.
Four examination centres were set up exclusively for those who were taking the examinations with the help of scribes.
Special medical camps would be arranged at all 46 centres. Three chief engineers from TGSPDCL would monitor the power supply to the examinations centres and the RTC would run special buses to the examination centres.
TGPSC secretary Naveen Nicolas, SPDCl CMD Musharraf Ali Faruqui and other officials were present at the meeting.