BRS slams Telangana government over Musi rejuvenation project, alleges scam

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao requested the state government not to displace the poor in the name of Musi rejuvenation project.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Rama Rao made a PowerPoint presentation on Musi, countering the presentation made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy a day earlier.

He alleged that the CM was spreading falsehoods and making baseless statements about the Musi river rejuvenation.

Describing the project as the biggest scam in the country, he said: “The BRS government prepared designs for the Musi beautification. Why is this government spending huge amount of money to prepare another plan?”

The forme minister recalled that the construction of sewage treatment plants with over Rs 3,800 crore funds to treat wastewater before it enters the Musi was completed during the BRS regime. He said that Hyderabad would soon become the first city in South Asia with 100% sewage treatment, ensuring no untreated water flows into the Musi river.