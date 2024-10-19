BRS slams Telangana government over Musi rejuvenation project, alleges scam

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao requested the state government not to displace the poor in the name of Musi rejuvenation project.
Addressing the media here on Friday, Rama Rao made a PowerPoint presentation on Musi, countering the presentation made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy a day earlier.
He alleged that the CM was spreading falsehoods and making baseless statements about the Musi river rejuvenation.
Describing the project as the biggest scam in the country, he said: “The BRS government prepared designs for the Musi beautification. Why is this government spending huge amount of money to prepare another plan?”
The forme minister recalled that the construction of sewage treatment plants with over Rs 3,800 crore funds to treat wastewater before it enters the Musi was completed during the BRS regime. He said that Hyderabad would soon become the first city in South Asia with 100% sewage treatment, ensuring no untreated water flows into the Musi river.
Rama Rao alleged that the present government was inflating the Musi project cost from Rs 16,800 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. He demanded that the state government complete the Musi project using the plans and designs provided by the previous administration, which, according to him, could be completed with just Rs 20,000 crore funds.
Earlier in the day, BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao wondered how the government could demolish the houses of the poor without even preparing a detailed project report, without environmental clearance for the project and without issuing a public notification.
As the previous governments accorded permissions to construct the houses, the poor should not be called as encroachers, Harish Rao said. He alleged that in the name of beautification of Musi, some persons were conspiring to do real estate business.
He reiterated the demand to convene an all party meeting on the Musi project.