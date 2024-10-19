MANUU former dean gets justice from SC

HYDERABAD: After six years, former Dean of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Professor Ehtesham Ahmad Khan, finally received justice when the Supreme Court cleared his name in a defamation case.

On October 14, the Supreme Court ordered Firoz Bakht Ahmed, former chancellor of MANUU, to publish a public apology and pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation to Prof Khan for calling him a “sexual predator”. This remark stemmed from a letter Ahmed sent to then Union HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar in 2018, in which he cited unverified complaints from female students at the university.

Ahmed’s allegations sparked a public controversy that significantly damaged Prof Khan’s professional reputation. However, an inquiry by the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) found no evidence to support the claims. In response, Prof Khan filed a defamation case against Ahmed, arguing that the accusations were baseless and intended to malign his character.

The legal battle invoked Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC, addressing criminal defamation. After several years, the case culminated in the Supreme Court in October 2024. The court ultimately quashed the criminal defamation proceedings, acknowledging the settlement between the two parties.