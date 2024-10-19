Telangana HC extends time in phone-tapping case bail plea of retired DCP Radhakishan Rao

HYDERABAD: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court granted time until October 23 to the Additional Public Prosecutor to obtain instructions in a bail petition filed by P Radhakishan Rao, the Accused No. 5 in the alleged phone-tapping case.

The petitioner is seeking bail in Crime No. 243/2024 registered by the Panjagutta police under various Sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, and IT Act.

Radhakishan Rao, who retired from service on October 20, 2023, had earlier filed a petition in the lower court seeking bail, but the First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Hyderabad dismissed his plea on May 2, 2024. The lower court cited the gravity of the offences and expressed concerns that, given his position as a senior police officer, there was a possibility that he might obstruct the investigation.