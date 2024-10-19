Telangana HC extends time in phone-tapping case bail plea of retired DCP Radhakishan Rao

HYDERABAD: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court granted time until October 23 to the Additional Public Prosecutor to obtain instructions in a bail petition filed by P Radhakishan Rao, the Accused No. 5 in the alleged phone-tapping case.
The petitioner is seeking bail in Crime No. 243/2024 registered by the Panjagutta police under various Sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, and IT Act.
Radhakishan Rao, who retired from service on October 20, 2023, had earlier filed a petition in the lower court seeking bail, but the First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Hyderabad dismissed his plea on May 2, 2024. The lower court cited the gravity of the offences and expressed concerns that, given his position as a senior police officer, there was a possibility that he might obstruct the investigation.
The case involves six accused individuals, including high-ranking police officers and a television channel representative. The accused include D Prabhakar Rao, IPS (Retd) (A1), Dugyala Praneeth Rao, DSP (A2), Nayini Bhujanga Rao, Additional SP (A3), Mekala Tirupathanna (A4), P Radhakishan Rao, DCP (Retd) (A5), and Aruvela Shravan Kumar Rao (A6), associated with a TV channel.
Earlier, Tirupathanna had also sought bail in the High Court, but Justice Sridevi dismissed his petition, citing the pending filing of a supplementary charge sheet by the investigating team and the awaited Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report.
In his current plea, Radhakishan Rao argued that as a senior citizen and retired police officer, he was arrested based on an inadmissible confession by A3 and A4 while in custody. He claimed that the evidence against him was largely scientific and documentary, making it unlikely for him to tamper with it. Additionally, he assured the court that he has no intention of absconding.
After reviewing the case, Justice Sridevi granted the Additional Public Prosecutor time until October 23, 2024, to provide further instructions, adjourning the matter until then.