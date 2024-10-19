Telangana HC suspends seizure of hotel at Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday ordered the unsealing of Hotel Metropolis in Secunderabad. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Abdul Rashid, the proprietor of the hotel, challenging the police action that led to the sealing of the premises.

In his petition, Abdul Rashid contended that the police were attempting to implicate him in a crime involving an individual accused of trying to disturb the sanctity of a deity at a temple in Secunderabad. The petitioner argued that the accused had merely stayed at the hotel and that this did not justify the sealing of the hotel, citing concerns of law and order.