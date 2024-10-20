25-year-old Telangana youth suspected in three murders arrested

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police apprehended a 25-year-old man for murdering three persons, including an elderly couple, within the Rachakonda limits on Saturday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Uppula Shiva Kumar, is allegedly addicted to alcohol and targeted female workers at farmhouses in villages with the intent to sexually assault them.

While he was identified by the police in a recent case of double murder in Kandukar police station limits, Shiva Kumar confessed to murdering a woman in March 2023 as well.

In the recent case, which was lodged on October 16, the accused allegedly murdered farm workers Mooga Ushaiah (70) and his spouse, Mooga Shanthamma (65). Both were employed at a mango orchard in Kandukur. On the morning of October 16, when the complainant visited the farm after repeatedly trying to contact the couple, he found Ushaiah’s body in the orchard with cut injuries along with Shanthamma’s corpse lying on a cot.

Meanwhile, in the other case pertaining to March 2023, the victim Chenchu Shailaja Reddy’s (a native of Dasarlapally village) blood-soaked body was found in the kitchen of her house by her family with injuries from an axe on her neck and back. Additionally, the almirah was also found open, the cops stated.