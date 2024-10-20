Carrying forward a legacy of health: Dr D Raghuraman aims to inspire younger generation to embrace Yoga

KARIMNAGAR: To inspire the younger generation to embrace yoga, general physician Dr D Raghuraman, through the Daram Susheela Trust, recently distributed yoga suits to four under-12 participants of the National Yoga Sports Championship.

Held in Una, Himachal Pradesh, from October 24 to 27, the 49th edition of the competition was organised by the Yoga Federation of India. His gesture highlights his commitment to promoting holistic health and encouraging young boys to discover the benefits of yoga, locals said.

For Dr Raghuraman, yoga is a key tool for maintaining overall health. Known for his expertise as a physician, he is equally passionate about alternative health practices and often shares wellness tips with his patients. Beyond his medical duties, he provides free spiritual books at his clinic and offers eco-friendly cloth bags to patients who arrive with plastic bags. His mission is clear: promote wellness for the body and environment.

On World Heart Day, September 29, he conducted free blood pressure and diabetes screenings. He also provides free medical check-ups and services to orphaned children and distributes educational materials to underprivileged students through the Daram Susheela Trust, founded in the memory of his mother, Susheela.

Inspired by father

Drawing inspiration from his late father, Dr Daram Nagabhushanam, a well-known tuberculosis (TB) specialist, he continues to serve the community with dedication. His father had pioneered the ‘Ambali Centre’ in Karimnagar, which provided nutritious gruel to help locals beat the scorching summer heat. This tradition continues today, offering relief during the summer, just as it did in the past.

Karimnagar residents still fondly remember the unique antique museum maintained by the general physician’s father, a place that once bridged history and healing. Through his ongoing efforts, Dr Raghuraman keeps alive a legacy of compassionate care, health advocacy, and community service.