Delay in submission of inquiry report against cooperative societies head angers Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has reprimanded Cooperative Societies Commissioner M Haritha for the delayed submission of an inquiry report concerning alleged irregularities in the Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society’s management committee. The court expressed its displeasure over the delay and issued a stern warning against wilful negligence, cautioning that such behaviour could result in imprisonment.

Justice Reddy was hearing a contempt petition filed by Murali Mukund, the former secretary of the society who sought the release of a report submitted by a committee investigating allegations of irregularities in the society. The high court had earlier ordered the commissioner to submit the report to Mukund within two weeks following a directive issued in April 2024.

Despite the order, the report was only submitted to the petitioner on September 11, 2024, leading to Mukund filing a contempt petition in June. The delay prompted sharp criticism from the bench, with Justice Reddy questioning the commissioner on her failure to comply with the court’s deadline.

The commissioner attributed the delay to receiving the court’s order only on May 6, compounded by the 2024 Parliament elections and added work responsibilities, which she claimed caused the delay in submitting the report.

However, the judge expressed dissatisfaction with this explanation, stating that it was insufficient. He made it clear that court orders must be respected and that the responsibility of upholding the dignity of the judiciary lies with the authorities.