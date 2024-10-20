Telangana's Nagarkurnool police in denial mode after allegations of tonsuring youth surface

HYDERABAD: A youngster attempted suicide after a cop allegedly tonsured his head for combing his hair in front of a sub-inspector at Lingala police station in Nagarkurnool. Feeling humiliated, the victim, Vineeth, took the extreme step and was shifted to a government hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, locals said.

Vineeth, along with two others, were reportedly involved in a brawl at a petrol bunk. Following the incident, the manager of the petrol bunk complained to sub-inspector Jaganmohan Reddy.

Initially, the locals alleged that one of the youngsters combed his hair in front of the SI, which infuriated him and he ordered his men to tonsure their heads. A few days later, Vineeth attempted suicide.

As the allegations were made against the SI for reportedly pushing the youngster to suicide, the Nagarkurnool police conducted an investigation and said that a false narrative was being circulated.

Speaking to TNIE, Nagarkurnool SP Vaibhav Gaikwad said, “The youths were involved in an incident at a petrol bunk on Monday. The bunk manager complained. The police then counselled the youths in the presence of their parents and the issue was resolved amicably and the bunk manager withdrew his complaint.”

“Following this incident, the parents requested the officer to warn the youngsters who were regularly involved in brawls. There is no fault from the police side,” he asserted.

Further, the SP said that the parents of the alleged victims met him on Saturday and said that the SI was not to be blamed. “In fact, the SI reported for a different duty in Hyderabad,” the SP said.

The official said that Vineeth was in a stable condition and out of danger.

Meanwhile, Vineeth’s father Sudhakar released a video stating that he was a poor man, running a tea stall in the town. He said that following the fight, the SI counselled his son and let him go.

“After four days, I scolded my son on Friday morning. I told him that it would earn us a bad reputation among the people and thereafter, my son attempted suicide,” he said.

Denying the allegations of harassment, the police said that Vineeth attempted suicide on a few occasions previously too.