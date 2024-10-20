Thousands protest against idol desecration in Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: Tension escalated in Secunderabad on Saturday as over 3,000 people, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, protested against the recent vandalism at a place of worship.

The protestors, who were taking part in a state-wide protest called by Telangana VHP, allegedly did not take an official permission to conduct the rally.

Gathered in large numbers, they reportedly split into two groups. While one of the groups aggressively proceeded towards the place of prayer of another community, the other moved towards the local hotel, which housed the miscreant who was allegedly involved in desecrating an idol, said the North Zone DCP S Rashmi Perumal.

Further, the DCP said that despite several attempts by the cops to defuse the situation, the mob started chanting for the demolition of the place of prayer and “started pelting stones, sticks, water bottles, chappals and chairs at the police force present”.

“This resulted in bleeding injuries to over 15 police personnel, including one ACP suffering cervical injuries, and head injuries to one Inspector,” Rashmi Perumal added.

In response, the police resorted to lathi charge in an attempt to deter the protestors and bring the situation under control.

According to the police, despite the lathi charge, the crowd did not calm down and started pelting stones against public transportation and in the process, they allegedly damaged two buses.

Thereafter, additional police forces were deployed to disperse the mob, the DCP said, and added that further investigation is being carried out to know more details.

Meanwhile, Telangana Director General of Police Jitender insisted that the police had taken appropriate action immediately to control the situation.

“As per our information and analysis, this is an isolated incident,” the DGP said and added that investigation did not indicate the involvement of any other outfit in the incident.

Earlier, the police apprehended the accused, who visited the city from Mumbai for a month-long course, for desecrating an idol in the Market police station limits.