Congress worried as MLAs busy in Hyderabad, neglecting segments

HYDERABAD: Majority of ruling party MLAs are reportedly neglecting their constituencies by staying in Hyderabad for prolonged periods, leading to resentment among the Congress cadre and second-rung leaders as well as the state leadership.

According to party sources, around 45 MLAs out of 75 are visiting the state Secretariat on a daily basis for lobbying or to further their personal and business interests, which has become a subject of serious discussion within the party circles and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s core group.

Both the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) are reportedly looking into the matter as the behaviour of the legislators threatens to sully the image of the party, which came to power 10 years after formation of Telangana.

The growing disconnect between the ruling party MLAs and the people in their constituencies is a cause of concern among local leaders as developmental works and public issues are taking a backseat.

Focus on development and public grievances

With local body elections scheduled to take place within the next three months, the party leadership is particularly worried that the absence of these MLAs in their segments may mar electoral prospects of the Congress. Against this backdrop, the party leadership is learnt to have requested the legislators to shift their attention back to their constituencies and focus on development and public grievances.