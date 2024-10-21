Fire at Nirmal government hospital, all patients safe

ADILABAD: A fire broke out on the first floor of the Nirmal Government Hospital, prompting an alert among staff, security and doctors. Upon identifying the flames, panic ensued among patients and their families, who quickly evacuated to the ground floor. All patients were reported safe.

The fire was caused by a short circuit in an air conditioner in the Arogyasri office room on the first floor, which led to flames spreading to the general ward. Documents, a computer, and sanitation supplies in the storeroom were completely gutted.

Two fire tenders arrived at the scene and managed to control the blaze in one hour. Around 100 inpatients were present in the hospital at the time.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Gopal Singh confirmed that all patients were safe following the incident.

Following instruction by District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, staff from the fire, revenue and health department coordinated to relocate the patients to other rooms.

After about two hours, the situation returned to normal, and electricity was restored in the hospital.