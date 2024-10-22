Hyderabad doctors give new lease of life to patient with rare cancer

HYDERABAD: Doctors of Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre achieved a significant milestone by successfully performing the first-ever Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) surgery in the city.

The complex procedure was performed on a 52-year-old woman, Nayini Lalitha, from Mudigonda village in Khammam district, who suffered from Pseudomyxoma Peritonei, a rare form of cancer of the abdomen and pelvis affecting only one in a million individuals.

Lalitha had been experiencing abdominal distension, breathlessness, loss of appetite, and weight loss for the past four months. Dr U Azad Chandrashekhar, Medical Director and Senior Surgical Oncologist, took on the case.

Dr Chandrashekhar and his team meticulously planned and executed the intricate HIPEC surgery, which involved a combination of cytoreductive surgery and heated chemotherapy, delivered directly to the abdomen. The procedure, lasted for 10-12 hours.

Remarkably, Lalitha recovered fully within a week and was grateful for a new lease of life to the doctors.

The surgical team, including Dr Samanth, Dr Ravikumar Reddy, Dr Ullas, and Dr Rakesh Kumar, highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and comprehensive treatment in managing rare cancers like Pseudomyxoma Peritonei.