HYDERABAD: Stating that certain forces, driven by emotions and madness, are creating disturbances by vandalising places of worship, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the people of Telangana to remain vigilant against such incidents, terming the recent idol desecration in Secunderabad “alarming”. He highlighted that the police have sent a strong message by arresting those involved in the attack, making it clear that no one will be spared. “Some forces are trying to take law into their hands. The police are ready to punish the culprits in such cases,” he remarked.

Revanth praised the police for their sincere efforts in maintaining law and order, especially during festivals like Muharram, Bakrid, Christmas, Vinayaka Chavithi and Hanuman Jayanti, despite limited facilities. He advised the police to be tough on criminals and remain friendly with victims, emphasising that law enforcement should not show leniency towards wrongdoers.

The chief minister paid tribute to the police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. On Monday, during the police commemoration parade at the Goshamahal Police Stadium, he highlighted that the 140 crore people of India sleep peacefully because of the strong policing system in the country. He also pointed out that no state can attract investments without maintaining law and order, praising the sacrifices made by police personnel in upholding peace and security.

The police commemoration day programme, Revanth said, instilled confidence in the families of police martyrs, reassuring them that the government stands by them. He remembered officers like KS Vyas, Pardesi Naidu, Umesh Chandra and Krishna Prasad, who laid down their lives and inspired others to maintain peace and security. The state government, he added, continues to honour the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Use AI for traffic control: Revanth

Revanth also mentioned the evolving tactics of criminals, urging the police to stay alert to the changes in society. Telangana has set an example for the country by establishing the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) and Greyhounds, with the state’s police force becoming a national role model, the chief minister said, highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime, where even highly educated individuals are falling prey within seconds. He recalled Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent praise for Telangana police’s efforts in combating cybercrime.