Congress changed CMs after communal violence, recalls BJP senior leader Eatala

HYDERABAD: Recalling that Congress chief ministers Marri Chenna Reddy and Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy were forced to step down from their posts following sectarian violence, BJP senior leader Eatala Rajender on Tuesday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of failing to protect the sentiments of Hindus in the state.

“Congress rule is synonymous with sectarian violence. The recent attack on the Muthyalamma temple has created tension in the state,” Rajender said, going on to add that the Congress changed chief ministers following communal violence.

The Malkajgiri MP was addressing a press conference at the BJP state office.

He claimed that several bomb blasts took place under Congress watch in 2007 and 2012 and that states ruled by the grand old party had to grapple with communal violence. After Narendra Modi became the prime minister, terrorist attacks have been controlled and there were no bomb blasts in the country, the BJP leader claimed.

He accused the state police department of failing to make arrests of those who conducted meetings in a private hotel and instead filing cases against Hindu activists who were protesting peacefully.

Rajender also alleged that the government planned to give promotions to police officers who used lathis on protesters and for filing cases against them under Sections pertaining to attempt to murder.

Stating that the BJP wants peace and not vendetta, the Malkajgiri MP wondered why “the chief minister has such anger against Hindus”.