Congress inactivity on social media gives its rivals an opening in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Despite being in power in the state, the Congress appears to be losing ground to the BRS as far as social media strategy and penetration is concerned.

Even a cursory tour of social media platforms makes it clear that the Congress government in the state is faltering when it comes to fending off attacks from both the BRS and BJP on multiple fronts.

Since coming to power in the state, the Congress has been caught off-guard on several contentious issues raised by the Opposition. The BRS has actively targeted the government on matters such as crop loan waiver scheme, the Musi Riverfront Development Project, the demolition drive taken up by HYDRAA and on implementation of GO 29 in Group-I recruitment. Each of these issues have left the Congress leadership struggling to provide clear answers.

While BRS and BJP leaders remain active and strategic on platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram and several YouTube channels, many ministers and Congress MLAs appear to have adopted a laid-back approach, at the cost of yielding space to the Opposition on social media.

This inertia has raised concerns among the party’s grassroots cadres, who fear that the government’s positive achievements are not being effectively communicated.

Insiders recall the Congress’s robust social media activity before the recent Assembly elections, when leaders and volunteers engaged actively to connect with voters and counter the narratives spun by the party’s political rivals. However, the current silence is creating pressure on the party leadership to act decisively and protect its reputation.

The inactivity of ministers and spokespersons is making it hard for the party to keep up with the aggressive campaigns run by BRS and BJP, admitted a senior Congress leader. “If this continues, it will cost the Congress dearly in the long run, regardless of its administrative performance.”