Congress inactivity on social media gives its rivals an opening in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Despite being in power in the state, the Congress appears to be losing ground to the BRS as far as social media strategy and penetration is concerned.
Even a cursory tour of social media platforms makes it clear that the Congress government in the state is faltering when it comes to fending off attacks from both the BRS and BJP on multiple fronts.
Since coming to power in the state, the Congress has been caught off-guard on several contentious issues raised by the Opposition. The BRS has actively targeted the government on matters such as crop loan waiver scheme, the Musi Riverfront Development Project, the demolition drive taken up by HYDRAA and on implementation of GO 29 in Group-I recruitment. Each of these issues have left the Congress leadership struggling to provide clear answers.
While BRS and BJP leaders remain active and strategic on platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram and several YouTube channels, many ministers and Congress MLAs appear to have adopted a laid-back approach, at the cost of yielding space to the Opposition on social media.
This inertia has raised concerns among the party’s grassroots cadres, who fear that the government’s positive achievements are not being effectively communicated.
Insiders recall the Congress’s robust social media activity before the recent Assembly elections, when leaders and volunteers engaged actively to connect with voters and counter the narratives spun by the party’s political rivals. However, the current silence is creating pressure on the party leadership to act decisively and protect its reputation.
The inactivity of ministers and spokespersons is making it hard for the party to keep up with the aggressive campaigns run by BRS and BJP, admitted a senior Congress leader. “If this continues, it will cost the Congress dearly in the long run, regardless of its administrative performance.”
Highlighting good work too is important
Political analysts say the Congress must quickly recalibrate its social media strategy to bridge the gap and prevent the Opposition from further capitalising on key issues. They point out good work is important, but so is effectively highlighting the work done. With elections in focus and public opinion shifting rapidly in the digital era, an active and coherent online campaign is critical to counter opposition narratives and shape public discourse.
As pressure builds, party cadres hope the leadership will swiftly mobilise ministers, MLAs, and spokespersons to restore the party’s online presence. The ability of the Congress to engage with the public and defend its policies online could prove crucial in the coming months, as it faces growing challenges from both the BRS and BJP ahead of the coming local body elections.