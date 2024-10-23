PIL on ‘no religion, no caste’ in school forms disposed

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by DV Ramakrishna Rao seeking directions to the authorities to include ‘no religion’ and ‘no caste’ options in official documentation, including school admission forms.

The court, after reviewing the counter affidavit submitted by the School Education department, noted that the petitioner had previously approached the court in 2010 and 2021 through writ petitions, where the requested relief had already been granted. The court observed that any aggrieved individuals are capable of seeking further redress if needed.

In its affidavit, the School Education department clarified that parents and individuals are free to leave the caste and religion sections blank in schools admission forms, and assured that no child would be denied admission based on the absence of these details. The court then ruled that there was no need to issue any further directives in this matter.

The PIL, initially filed by DV Ramakrishna Rao in 2017, sought to prevent authorities from compelling individuals to disclose their religion and caste in official records.

The petitioner argued that the current documentation format restricted people from opting out of revealing their social identity, thus calling for the inclusion of ‘no religion’ and ‘no caste’ columns.