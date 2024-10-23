Remove temple desecration videos: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, New Delhi, to promptly remove URLs and websites displaying a video of the vandalism of the Goddess Mutyalamma idol at a temple in Secunderabad. The judge also instructed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Maredpally to take immediate action on the petitioner’s complaint. The case has been adjourned to November 5.

The directive followed a writ petition filed by Rama Rao Immaneni, an advocate and resident of West Maredpally, who expressed concern over the Cyber Crime Centre’s inaction regarding the video. Immaneni argued that its continued circulation was fostering a hostile environment and contributing to law and order issues, including communal disharmony.

The petitioner’s counsel noted that, despite forwarding the complaint to the SHO, no action had been taken against those responsible for the vandalism. Justice Reddy agreed with the petitioner and directed both the Centre and the SHO to act swiftly.

Additionally, the petitioner raised concerns about cyber terrorism by groups like the Islamic State of Khorasan Province, which spread extremist ideologies through platforms such as “Voice of Khurasan.” The counsel emphasised that these threats extend beyond Telangana, posing a risk to communal harmony nationwide.