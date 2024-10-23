Staff crunch hits patient care at ayurvedic hospital in Warangal

WARANGAL: With the reported staff shortage at the Government Ayurvedic Teaching Hospital in Warangal, patient care has been impacted. The lack of essential amenities further aggravates the situation, forcing patients to bear additional costs for treatment and blood tests outside the hospital.

Data obtained by TNIE from hospital authorities reveals several vacancies at the hospital. Out of a total sanctioned strength of 61, only 25 positions are filled, leaving 36 posts vacant.

Sources said the hospital, with a capacity of 100 beds, is housed in a two-storey building and has been upgraded with modern equipment and infrastructure. It offers outpatient and inpatient services across eight departments, including Kaya Chikitsa (General Medicine), Panchakarma, Shalya (General Surgery), Prasuti Tantra Stree Roga (Gynaecology and Obstetrics), Bala Roga (Paediatrics), Shalakya (ENT and Dental), and Rog Nidan (Pathology).

The hospital treats about 320 to 350 outpatients daily and also runs an inpatient service for 58 patients, the sources added.

A hospital staff member, under the condition of anonymity, said, “Paralysis and piles patients from the erstwhile Warangal come here for treatment. Despite the staff shortage, we continue to serve patients. There has been no recruitment of senior, associate or assistant professors, as well as other necessary staff, for several years. We also lack sufficient nursing staff and sanitation workers. The existing staff pooled funds to hire two sanitation workers. The workload is immense, and we have repeatedly appealed to the authorities for the recruitment.”

Superintendent Dr G Padmavathi confirmed the staff shortage to TNIE and said, “We have submitted a list of vacancies to the government and the Ministry of Ayush, requesting immediate recruitment.”