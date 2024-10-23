Villagers oppose hearing on cement factory near Ramannapet

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Residents from 12 villages are opposing a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday regarding a proposed cement factory near Ramannapet. They argue that the factory will lead to pollution, impacting air quality, water resources and agricultural land.

A corporate company had acquired 360 acres along Kommaigudem road for a dry port, and now plans to set up a cement factory. The Adani Group’s Ambuja Cement has submitted proposals to the state government for a unit costing Rs 1,400 crore on 70 acres.

Villagers claim that toxic emissions from the factory could spread up to 14 km and is also likely to pollute Musi river. Venkataiah, a farmer, told TNIE that agricultural fields within a radius of 14 km have already become fallow. He also highlighted concerns about the Dharma Reddy canal, which runs through the acquired land.

In response, activists led by BRS ex-MLA Chirumarthy Lingaiah from Nakrekal staged a protest outside collectorate, submitting a petition to cancel the public hearing.