Bombshell on BRS scams soon: Minister Ponguleti

The minister told reporters here in Seoul, South Korea: “Within one or two days, one or two bombs (read sensational revelations) will go off. By the time I return to Hyderabad, this may happen.”

He emphasised that the Congress government did not want to take hasty action on the alleged scams but would act based on evidence. He also mentioned that the commission constituted to investigate the alleged irregularities would submit its report very soon.

Referring to irregularities in Dharani, he said they were exploring options as to how to hold the foreign company (previously Falcon SG Holding (Philippines), Inc., which maintained the Dharani portal) accountable for any misdeeds.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana government’s official delegation, comprising ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, chief minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MAUD Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, MLAs Malreddy Ranga Reddy and Kale Yadaiah, and senior officials, visited Cheongna, Songdo, and Yeongjong smart cities, which are part of the recently developed Incheon in South Korea.

The local administration informed the delegation about the investments and dividends from urban development. The official delegation also visited Young Sports University to discuss the proposed establishment of a similar educational facility in Hyderabad.