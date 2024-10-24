POCSO case against CI for molesting minor in Telangana's Kazipet

HANAMKONDA: An inspector of police (CI) M Ravi Kumar has been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly molesting a 16-yea-old girl on October 9. According to SI V Lavan Kumar, the parents of the girl lodged a complaint on Tuesday night against the CI.

The CI, working in Hyderabad is a resident of the same apartment where the girl lives in Kazipet.

Seeing the girl talking to her classmate in the corridor on October 9, Ravi Kumar asked her to send the boy away and meet him in his flat. When the scared girl went to the CI ‘s flat, he touched her inappropriately. He then took her into his bedroom. The terrified girl broke free of him and ran away. He was alone in his flat at that time. She went to her parents and narrated her trauma.

A case has been registered under Sections 127 (2), 75(2), 351(2) BNS, 9(a)v, 9(c) r/w 10 POCSO ACT 2012, said Lavan Kumar.