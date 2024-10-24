Telangana HC refuses to stay demolition drive by HYDRAA

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to pass an interim order restraining the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) from demolishing illegally constructed buildings and encroachments on lakebeds and riverbeds and in catchment areas of water bodies.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Praja Shanthi Party president KA Paul, who appeared as a party in person.

In his PIL, Paul urged the bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao to order a halt to all demolition activity by HYDRAA for at least 10 days, “particularly in the Musi river region”. He alleged that HYDRAA was targeting the homes of poor people in and around the Musi River without prior notice, while wealthy individuals who had built houses on full tank level (FTL) lands received notices and had access to legal representation.

Paul also claimed that 462 buildings had been demolished across Hyderabad in recent months and sought a court directive to stop further razing until proper surveys were conducted, and owners given adequate notice. He accused HYDRAA of discrimination, alleging that the houses of poor people were being demolished without notice, unlike the homes of influential persons.