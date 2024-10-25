BRS opposes proposal to hike power tariff, farmers bodies back the move

NIZAMABAD: BRS MLA and former minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday urges the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) and the state government to reject the proposal of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) to increase power charges for 2024-25 to 2028-29 period.

He was speaking at a public hearing on proposal to hike power charges conducted by the ERC at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Nizamabad. ERC chairman Tanneru Sriranga Rao, members B Krishnaiah and MD Manohar Raju conducted the proceedings. TGNPDCL CMD Karnati Varun Reddy presented the proposals.

“In the name of increasing the charges, the power utilities are trying to impose Rs 1,800 crore financial burden on the consumers,” Prashanth Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Kisan Congress representative K Shahibushan urged the ERC to allow NPDCL to increase the power charges as it will have “little effect on those who are using more than 300 units of electricity”.

“The previous government did not allow the power companies to act independently. These companies have now initiated some steps towards that end. That should be welcomed by everyone,” he added.

Representatives of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh too supported the Discom’s proposal but with certain conditions. “These companies should provide better services to the farmers, bear the expenses incurred on installation of transformers and repairs instead of unofficially collecting them from farmers,” they said.