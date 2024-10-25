German state keen to invest in Telangana, says IT Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: The government of Rhineland state in Germany has expressed its interest in investing and establishing business partnerships in Telangana, said IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday. Both sides also agreed to establish a “sister state” partnership between Telangana and Rhineland to foster long-term collaborations across key sectors.

After meeting the delegation from the German state at the Telangana Secretariat, Sridhar said discussions focused on exploring partnerships and investment opportunities in sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, vaccines, packaging, poultry, agriculture, automobiles and logistics.

The German delegation was led by Daniela Schmitt, Minister for Economic Affairs, Transport, Agriculture, and Viniculture.

Sridhar highlighted that Telangana has a business-friendly environment and leadership in providing fast-track approvals, which makes it a preferred investment destination.

“There are significant similarities between the two regions, and by working together, we can achieve mutual economic growth,” the minister noted. Sridhar has invited the Rhineland delegation to participate in the Bio Asia Summit 2025.

In return, the German delegation has extended an invitation to Sridhar to visit the Rhineland to explore its economy and industries.

Meanwhile, the minister also underlined Telangana’s growing reputation as a global hub for life sciences and pharmaceutical investments, with skilled human resources and state-of-the-art infrastructure attracting the attention of global industries.