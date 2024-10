HYDERABAD: The state government formed a Cabinet sub-committee to address the issues and demands of employees. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that a decision on pending DA will be made by Friday evening.

On Thursday, the Employees Joint Action Committee, which includes both gazetted and non-gazetted employees, met with the CM to discuss their demands.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will head the sub-committee, which includes ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, with Adviser K Keshava Rao as a special invitee. The sub-committee will meet representatives from each department after Deepavali.

Govt committed to resolving all issues of employees: CM

During the meeting, the CM emphasised the government’s commitment to resolving employee issues and noted that the cabinet sub-committee on GO 317 has already submitted its report, and an appropriate decision will be made soon.

Meanwhile, the employees of JAC have presented 51 demands to the government, with six that they want addressed immediately.

Six demands