CM Revanth Reddy tapping phones of his own ministers: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of tapping the phones of Opposition leaders and also members of his own Cabinet.

Rama Rao dared Revanth to take a lie detector test on camera to prove that he was not engaged in phone-tapping. “The Revanth Reddy government was tapping the phones of not only ministers but even leaders of his own party,” he alleged.

“If Revanth has the courage, let him join me for a public lie detector test and declare openly that he is not involved in wiretapping ministers or Opposition members,” Rama Rao said.

He stated that Revanth was caught with a bag containing Rs 50 lakh that was meant to “purchase” a legislator in the vote-for-note case. “How could someone with such a record of unethical actions speak against us?” Rama Rao asked.

He alleged the Congress government of failing to fulfil key promises and guarantees within the first 100 days in office.

Rama Rao questioned why AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, who speaks of justice and equality and the Constitution in Delhi, remains silent about the Congress government’s actions against marginalised communities in Telangana.