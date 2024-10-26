Modi govt neglecting South, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday came down heavily on the Centre for alleged step-motherly treatment being meted out to the southern states. The Congress, when it was in power at the Centre, did not discriminate against the South, as was being done now under the NDA dispensation, he said.

The chief minister, participating in a private programme here, said that many major projects like Bhakra Nangal and Nagarjunasagar were built during the Congress rule. It was then that new universities were established and a slew of revolutionary changes were brought in the education system.

He recalled that, to ensure food security, many reforms were introduced with the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ during the late Indira Gandhi regime. Former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi reduced the voting age to 18 from 21 years besides ushering IT revolution and introducing reforms in the telecom sector.

He recalled that former prime minister late PV Narasimha Rao, who was from the South, introduced economic reforms like liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation and saved the country from an imminent economic crisis then. All Congress leaders from Nehru to Indira Gandhi had put in efforts to fulfil the basic needs of the people. Congress-led UPA provided services in technology, telecom and other sectors in the last 30 years.

Revanth Reddy questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to what revolutionary changes he had ushered in so far. Stating that Narendra Modi has become the prime minister for the third time, Revanth wondered what his contribution to the nation is. He alleged that the BJP regime toppled the state governments and divided political parties. He accused the Modi government of being focused only on forming BJP governments in the states by engineering defections.

“Except splitting opposition parties and whipping up emotions in politics, the BJP government has done nothing either for the people or for farmers. The Centre is driving a very deep wedge between North and South India,” he alleged.