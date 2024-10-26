Modi govt neglecting South, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday came down heavily on the Centre for alleged step-motherly treatment being meted out to the southern states. The Congress, when it was in power at the Centre, did not discriminate against the South, as was being done now under the NDA dispensation, he said.
The chief minister, participating in a private programme here, said that many major projects like Bhakra Nangal and Nagarjunasagar were built during the Congress rule. It was then that new universities were established and a slew of revolutionary changes were brought in the education system.
He recalled that, to ensure food security, many reforms were introduced with the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ during the late Indira Gandhi regime. Former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi reduced the voting age to 18 from 21 years besides ushering IT revolution and introducing reforms in the telecom sector.
He recalled that former prime minister late PV Narasimha Rao, who was from the South, introduced economic reforms like liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation and saved the country from an imminent economic crisis then. All Congress leaders from Nehru to Indira Gandhi had put in efforts to fulfil the basic needs of the people. Congress-led UPA provided services in technology, telecom and other sectors in the last 30 years.
Revanth Reddy questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to what revolutionary changes he had ushered in so far. Stating that Narendra Modi has become the prime minister for the third time, Revanth wondered what his contribution to the nation is. He alleged that the BJP regime toppled the state governments and divided political parties. He accused the Modi government of being focused only on forming BJP governments in the states by engineering defections.
“Except splitting opposition parties and whipping up emotions in politics, the BJP government has done nothing either for the people or for farmers. The Centre is driving a very deep wedge between North and South India,” he alleged.
South contributing more as taxes, getting less: CM
The Congress followed a tradition of appointing the prime minister from North India and the Presidents from South India, Revanth said and accused Prime Minister Modi of breaking away from it.
He reminded that under the Congress dispensation great personalities like Neelam Sanjeev Reddy and Abdul Kalam from the South became Presidents while the Narendra Modi government neglected it after using it as a launchpad to come to power.
The CM pointed out that the tax contribution by southern states to the Centre is more than the North but what they are getting back is very little. For every Rs 1 contributed to the Centre by the South, it is getting only 40 paise in return. He pointed out that UP is getting Rs 7 and Bihar Rs 6 as against their contribution of just Rs 1 each as taxes. Even though the South supported the Centre on several occasions, it remained at the receiving end, he alleged. “South India remains neglected because Prime Minister Narndra Modi comes from the North,” he said.
He announced that the Congress government in the state will develop “Bapu Ghat” as an international centre of Gandhian ideology. “The Ghat will draw the attention of the entire world. It will be developed at the confluence of Isa and Musa rivers where it is located now. On the lines of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, the Telangana government intended to install a giant statue of Gandhi at Bapu Ghat. The BJP has been opposing the Musi Rejuvenation project and the development of Bapu Ghat,” the chief minister said.
He questioned why the BRS and BJP were objecting to the Musi project. He said the BJP which supported Sabarmati project in Gujarat is opposing Musi in Telangana.
Revanth accused both BRS and BJP of trying to obstruct the government’s efforts to develop future city, Regional Ring Road and irrigation projects.