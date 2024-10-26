Orders issued to put Telangana special police constables in abeyance

HYDERABAD: On Friday evening, the office of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) issued orders to put the Telangana Special Police Constables (TGSP) in abeyance. The ADGP also directed Commandants to hold a “durbar” (meeting) with battalion personnel to address their grievances and make specific recommendations.

This decision followed protests by spouses, who claimed their husbands were being used as labourers on the battalion campus without official duties, and that frequent transfers were disrupting family life. Several women were but were later released.

Protesters noted that while special police constables previously had a 15-day duty cycle with four days off, they are now required to work for 26 days with only four days of rest. They called on the government to implement the ‘Ek Police’ policy, akin to that in Tamil Nadu, which aims to integrate special police personnel into law enforcement and civil policing. The protesters argued that while the previous BRS government promised reforms, it failed to implement the ‘Ek Police’ system. They urged the Congress government to take the lead in eliminating disparities within the police department.