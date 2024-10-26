Telangana HC issued notice to state govt on HYDRAA ordinance

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, consisting of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, issued notices to top state officials in response to a PIL challenging the recent ordinance enhancing the authority of the HYDRAA.

The PIL was filed by Manchireddy Prashanth Kumar Reddy, a former Corporator, who is seeking the suspension of Telangana Ordinance No. 4 of 2024, which expands HYDRAA’s powers to protect public assets within the GHMC jurisdiction.

The ordinance, promulgated on October 3, 2024, and published in the ‘Telangana Gazette’, amends the GHMC Act, 1955, by adding Clause 384-B. The amendment grants HYDRAA the authority to safeguard and oversee public assets like lakes, nalas, roads, drains, public roads, water bodies, open spaces, and parks, while also empowering the agency to demolish illegal constructions.

The petitioner, on of former BRS MLA Manchi Reddy Kishan Reddy, has called for an interim suspension of the ordinance, arguing that it disproportionately shifts key administrative powers.

The court directed the chief secretary, secretary to Government Legal Affairs, Legislative Affairs and Justice, and the principal secretary of the Municipal Administration Department to file their responses to the notices within three weeks.