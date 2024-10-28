BJP leaders call for thorough investigation on Janwada farmhouse raid

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the Congress government was just pretending to enforce the law while protecting the bigwigs from the BRS, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the raid at the Janwada farmhouse was just the tip of the iceberg and asserted that a thorough investigation would expose the truth. “Even a novice knows that drugs don’t simply vanish,” he remarked.

Reacting to the clips of raids at a property owned by Raj Pakala, the brother-in-law of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the MoS demanded that the Congress government refrain from diluting the case with “predictable statements”, likening its response to “operation successful, but the patient died”.

Sanjay accused the Congress and BRS of playing a “give-and-take” game, mutually protecting each other’s interests. There is widespread speculation, he noted, that Twitter Tillu’s family members were present at the farmhouse during the raid, yet “Congress is pressuring the police to shield them rather than hold them accountable”.