BJP leaders call for thorough investigation on Janwada farmhouse raid

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the Congress government was just pretending to enforce the law while protecting the bigwigs from the BRS, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the raid at the Janwada farmhouse was just the tip of the iceberg and asserted that a thorough investigation would expose the truth. “Even a novice knows that drugs don’t simply vanish,” he remarked.
Reacting to the clips of raids at a property owned by Raj Pakala, the brother-in-law of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the MoS demanded that the Congress government refrain from diluting the case with “predictable statements”, likening its response to “operation successful, but the patient died”.
Sanjay accused the Congress and BRS of playing a “give-and-take” game, mutually protecting each other’s interests. There is widespread speculation, he noted, that Twitter Tillu’s family members were present at the farmhouse during the raid, yet “Congress is pressuring the police to shield them rather than hold them accountable”.
The BJP leader alleged that TwitterTillu’s family appears to operate in a “drug-free zone”, untouched by law enforcement scrutiny. He criticised the Congress government for its “half-hearted measures” and asserted that Telangana needs decisive action against substance abuse.
Sanjay called for immediate steps, including seizing the passports of all high-profile individuals involved, securing their mobile tower locations and releasing all relevant CCTV footage. He demanded arrests without leniency or escape routes, stating, “If the state thinks it can help these individuals slip away, they are sorely mistaken.”
Union Coal and Mines Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy also reacted to the police and excise department raids at the Raj Pakala farmhouse. He urged the police to investigate thoroughly and determine whether a rave party was taking place. Kishan called for an inquiry into the farmhouse ownership in the case and criticised BRS leaders for criticising the government over the farmhouse raid.
Criticising BRS leaders, Kishan said, “What about the phone tapping and videos from the alleged poaching of MLAs episode orchestrated by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao? Whatever happens, the police should conduct the inquiry without any pressure and reveal the facts as per law.”