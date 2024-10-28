Senior Congress leader Indersain Reddy passes away

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former MLC S Indersain Reddy passed away while undergoing treatment for the age related ailments. He was 81.

Indersain Reddy is survived by his son and daughter.

He was one of the leaders who were close to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He served as general secretary of national Youth Congress in 1975. He also held key positions in the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee. He was the first state’s special representative in the then Chief Minister T Anjaiha’s Cabinet, and served as chairman of AP Sports Council in 1982, and APIDC. He was a member of Osmania Graduates Association, Economic Committee and Exhibition Society.

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other senior leaders expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Sharing his 50 years long association with him, Telangana BC Commission chairperson G Niranjan said, “The death of former MLC S Indrasain Reddy is a great loss to the people of Telangana. He served as the National Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and was very close to Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Dr Chenna Reddy.”

“I had a close relationship with him for the last 50 years. I have lost a close friend. I express my condolences to his family members,” he added.