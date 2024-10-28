Telangana Cheriyal artist honoured by PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

HYDERABAD: During the 115th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged D Vaikuntam, a city-based folk artist, for his contributions to the Cheriyal Nakashi art form and his efforts to preserve the country’s cultural heritage.

Speaking about the artist, the PM said, “In different parts of the country, you will find many such extraordinary people who have come forward to preserve cultural heritage. D Vaikuntam has been engaged in popularising Cheriyal folk art for about 50 years now.”

He added, “His efforts to promote the art form belonging to Telangana are amazing. The process of making Cheriyal paintings is unique. It is in the form of a scroll that brings forth stories, in which we get a complete glimpse of our history and mythology”.

Vaikuntam has received many recognitions for his work, including a National Award from the Centre.

The Cheriyal art depicting narrative forms of mythological stories and holding a history of over 400 years was certified with the Geographical Indications (GI) tag.