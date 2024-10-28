Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hails Yadavas’ role in developing Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that despite the hurdles created by “some forces”, the Congress government took upon itself the responsibility of developing and promoting Hyderabad at the global level.

Addressing the gathering at the Sadar Sammelanam, a festival of Yadav community organised here, the CM said: “We are going to improve the living standards of people residing in the Musi catchment area.”

Speaking about the “significant” role of Yadav community in developing the city of Hyderabad, he said: “Yadav community nurtured livestock in Hyderabad. The community used to grow cattle fodder on the banks of Musi river. Let us rejuvenate the Musi river, which has been turned into a pile of trash over the years.”

Appealing the Yadav community to stand by righteousness and over injustice, Revanth said: “Lord Krishna always stood on the side of righteousness (dharma). It is the reason evil forces are defeated and dharma clinched victory.”

He announced that the state government will celebrate Sadar festival officially.

The CM recalled that the Congress nominated Anil Kumar Yadav as Rajya Sabha MP in a bid to empower Yadav community in the state. “Congress will provide more political opportunities to Yadav community in the coming days,” he added.