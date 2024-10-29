Hyderabad-Vizag IndiGo flight receives hoax bomb threat

VISAKHAPATNAM/HYDERABAD: An IndiGo flight (6E 409) that took off for Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad Airport on Monday afternoon received a hoax bomb threat, resulting in the flight being delayed by about two-and-a-half hours at the Visakhapatnam International Airport for its onward journey to Mumbai.

The threat was reported after the plane had already taken off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at the scheduled time of 1:22 pm and arrived on time in Visakhapatnam at 2:31 pm, an IndiGo staffer told to this newspaper.

In a post on a social media platform, the Hyderabad airport management received a threat, stating that a bomb had been planted in the plane.

Upon receiving the alert, airport authorities at Visakhapatnam prepared to conduct a thorough inspection of the aircraft upon its arrival by the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs.