Hyderabad-Vizag IndiGo flight receives hoax bomb threat

VISAKHAPATNAM/HYDERABAD: An IndiGo flight (6E 409) that took off for Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad Airport on Monday afternoon received a hoax bomb threat, resulting in the flight being delayed by about two-and-a-half hours at the Visakhapatnam International Airport for its onward journey to Mumbai.
The threat was reported after the plane had already taken off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at the scheduled time of 1:22 pm and arrived on time in Visakhapatnam at 2:31 pm, an IndiGo staffer told to this newspaper.
In a post on a social media platform, the Hyderabad airport management received a threat, stating that a bomb had been planted in the plane.
Upon receiving the alert, airport authorities at Visakhapatnam prepared to conduct a thorough inspection of the aircraft upon its arrival by the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs.
62 flights across country received bomb threats in one day, says official
Once the plane landed, a detailed security check was carried out by airport officials and security personnel. No suspicious items were found. After clearance, the flight (6E 5247) was permitted to proceed to Mumbai at 5:07 pm.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer from RGIA police station said, “As many as 62 flights across the country have received bomb threats today. They all turned out to be a hoax, and the flights landed safely.”
Visakhapatnam International Airport Director Raja Reddy confirmed the heightened alert status, emphasising that all precautions are being taken to ensure passenger safety. “The Hyderabad-Vizag-Mumbai flight was inspected as per protocol, and only then cleared for departure,” he said.
A statement issued by Indigo read, “In line with our strict safety protocols, all necessary precautions are being taken, and we are working with the relevant authorities. The safety of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers and appreciate their understanding during this time.”