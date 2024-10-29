Insufficient energy dissipation may have led to piers damage: Ex-ENC

HYDERABAD: Former engineer-in-chief Nalla Venkateswarlu said that all the conditions as prescribed under clauses of IS-7349:2012 were followed in respect of the construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

Deposing before the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram, which is headed by former Supreme Court judge PC Ghose on Monday, Venkateswarlu said that non-availability of tail water might be the reason for the sinking of piers in block-7 of Medigadda.

The barrages might have received “lean force and insufficient energy dissipation”, which might have led to the damage of the piers, Venkateswarlu said.

When the Commission asked: “Can you give the clue for impounding of water at the barrages? On whose instructions?” Venkateswarlu replied: “Head of the government”.

As directed by the Commission, Venkateswarlu on Monday submitted various documents related to the Kaleshwaram project. The documents included a photocopy of the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by WAPCOS, statutory clearances given for the project, documents related to the instructions given to change the axis of Annaram barrage, photocopy of the layout plan, the geotechnical foundation strata report, details of the names of CE, SE and EEs working during the tenure of Venkateswarlu at Kaleshwaram project, the report of the TS Engineering Research Laboratories (TSERL) and the documents related to contracting agencies, which received extension of time to complete the work.

The Commission will conduct further proceedings in November.