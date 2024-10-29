State’s view sought on bail plea of Telangana phone tapping accused

HYDERABAD: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the public prosecutor to file his counter affidavit to the bail application filed by Aruvela Shravan Kumar Rao, an accused in the high profile phone-tapping case.

Shravan Kumar Rao, MD of a media outlet, is named Accused No. 6 (A-6) in the case. He faces multiple charges, including under Sections 409, 427, 201 and 120-B read with 341 of the IPC, Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, and Sections 65, 66, and 70 of the Information Technology Act.

According to the prosecution, Shravan engaged in unauthorised phone surveillance on political leaders, sharing sensitive information with Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) officials.

Additionally, a non-bailable warrant, issued by the XIVth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Hyderabad, is currently pending against Shravan. The case was adjourned to November 7 for further hearings.