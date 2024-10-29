Telangana CSO warns TGSP cops, kin against posting provocative social media messages

HYDERABAD: State Chief Security Officer (CSO) T Gangaram on Monday asked the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) personnel to refrain from posting provocative messages on social media or participate in protests.
“If you or your family members participate in agitation, it will be troublesome for you. Do not post any provocative messages on social media platforms. If such an action comes to our notice, then a departmental action will follow,” stated a circular issued by the CSO.
The directive comes as 10 TGSP personnel were dismissed from service as per orders issued by the DGP late on Sunday. The police department also suspended 39 personnel.
Meanwhile, the CSO also asked the personnel to exit the social media groups where provocative items are being posted about the TGSP and senior police officers while noting that the department is continuously monitoring their actions. He cautioned that their actions could adversely affect every police official in the TGSP.
Additionally, he reminded the TGSP personnel of how the imposition of Section 144 in Hyderabad on Monday prohibits them from staging protests.
Meanwhile, personnel of 7th Battalion, TGSP, took out a rally at their Battalion in Dichpally, Nizamabad, and submitted a representation to the commandment to revoke the suspension of their colleagues. Several personnel were also detained during the ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Monday.
While the TGSP personnel staged protests across the state on Saturday, their family members and relatives had been over the past several days demanding ‘One Police’ policy similar to that of Tamil Nadu.
It would allow them to be drafted for regular law enforcement roles, granting access to the same benefits and career advancements as their counterparts. TGSP personnel were previously allowed leaves after every 15 days but a new manual extended this interval to 26 days.
21 cops booked for indiscipline
Two cases were registered at Domalguda police station against 21 TGSP personnel on Monday for defying Section 163 BNSS (earlier Section 144 IPC) and participating in a protest at Dharna Chowk earlier in the day, stated a release from ADG , TGSP, Sanjay Kumar Jain.
All the personnel were issued show cause notices as well. The cases were registered under BNS Sections 223, 126(2), Section 3 of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922, and Section 4 of the Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act, 1966, citing violations that include incitement to disaffection and acts of insubordination within a disciplined force.
Additionally, show cause notices were issued to these personnel for violating the conduct rules and insubordination under Article 311(2)(b), the release said, adding that the actions of personnel poses a significant threat to public interest and security, and asking why the personnel should not be dismissed.