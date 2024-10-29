Telangana CSO warns TGSP cops, kin against posting provocative social media messages

HYDERABAD: State Chief Security Officer (CSO) T Gangaram on Monday asked the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) personnel to refrain from posting provocative messages on social media or participate in protests.

“If you or your family members participate in agitation, it will be troublesome for you. Do not post any provocative messages on social media platforms. If such an action comes to our notice, then a departmental action will follow,” stated a circular issued by the CSO.

The directive comes as 10 TGSP personnel were dismissed from service as per orders issued by the DGP late on Sunday. The police department also suspended 39 personnel.

Meanwhile, the CSO also asked the personnel to exit the social media groups where provocative items are being posted about the TGSP and senior police officers while noting that the department is continuously monitoring their actions. He cautioned that their actions could adversely affect every police official in the TGSP.

Additionally, he reminded the TGSP personnel of how the imposition of Section 144 in Hyderabad on Monday prohibits them from staging protests.

Meanwhile, personnel of 7th Battalion, TGSP, took out a rally at their Battalion in Dichpally, Nizamabad, and submitted a representation to the commandment to revoke the suspension of their colleagues. Several personnel were also detained during the ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Monday.