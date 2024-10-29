'Telangana govt targeting KTR’s family because he is exposing its corruption': BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the government is targeting BRS working KT Rama Rao’s family as he keeps fighting for the cause of Telangana people, Siddipet MLA and former minister T Harish Rao said that the former’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala organised a family function, which some people were trying to project it as a “rave” party.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Harish Rao said: “Even the officials who conducted raids on the residence of Raj Pakala said that they found nothing (during the raid).”

“The government is targeting KTR and trying to tarnish his image as he is exposing the corruption in Musi rejuvenation project,” he said.

“Instead of facing KTR politically, the Congress government is diverting the people’s attention from Musi project. It also targeting the KTR’s family members,” he alleged.

Harish Rao said that the BRS will not stop its fight on pressing issues even if the government continues to threaten its leaders. The BRS leader also found fault with the government for dismissing 10 TGSP personnel from service for demanding weekly offs.

“People suffered a lot in 11 months since the Congress formed the government,” he added.