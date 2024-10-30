Farmers in Adilabad region on high alert after tiger attacks cattle amid sightings in local forests

ADILABAD: Farmers in Boath, Sarangpur and Hazipur mandals in east while Adilabad district are worried over attacks by tigers in the wake of reports of their movement in these mandals.

Their fears came true when a tiger attacked cattle and goats in the Hazipur mandal in Mancherial district on Tuesday. The tiger is understood to have migrated from the Jannaram forest area in Kawal Tiger Reserve to the Hazipur forest area.

The tiger was spotted near the Rapelly-Namnoor border forest. The big cat pounced on a goat, killed it and then took another goat into the forest.

Learning about the movement of the tiger, forest officials rushed to the post and collected the pug marks. They set base camps and cautioned the villagers about the movement of the tiger.

The farmers are afraid of going to their fields but they have to go as it is harvesting time for paddy and cotton.

As if this were not enough, another tiger was spotted in the jungles near Boath in Adilabad district. The same tiger is understood to have migrated to the Sarangapur mandal forest area in Nirmal district. It attacked cows and goats. The farmers are scared to go to field work. The forest officials advised the farmers not to go to work singly but move in groups.

The two tigers are suspected to have migrated from Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve to Kawal Tiger Reserve after crossing the Pranahita river.