Telangana HC imposes partial curbs on land registrations in Mancherial, Luxettipet

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued a directive barring sub-registrars in Mancherial town and Luxettipet of Mancherial district from processing any registration documents related to assigned lands listed as prohibited properties.

Making it clear that sub-registrars do not have the authority to entertain requests for registration of such lands, the judge instructed the district collector to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within four weeks to determine whether disciplinary action should be taken against a sub-registrar who allegedly violated this rule.

The judge was hearing a petition filed by Sriveni Padma, a resident of Peddanapalli village in Kasipet mandal of Mancherial district stating that her late grandfather, Thalla Mutyalu, was assigned eight acres of land in Sy. No. 5/33 at Peddanapalli. Padma’s petition says that despite a directive from the tahsildar on February 12, 2013, to update her name as a successor in the revenue records, officials entertained unauthorised sale deeds on this land, which is registered on the Dharani portal as prohibited property.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that these transactions are in direct violation of the AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) (Amendment) Act, 2007 that mandates the district collector or designated officers to supply sub-registrars a list of assigned lands. The Act also lists penalties on officials who violate its provisions with up to six months in prison or a fine of up to Rs 10,000.