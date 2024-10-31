Three of 53 KGBV students who fell ill shifted to Hyderabad

PEDDAPALLI : Of the 53 students from Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Muttaram mandal who fell ill with respiratory issues on Sunday, three were in critical condition and were transferred to Hyderabad on Monday for advanced care. The remaining students, treated at Peddapalli Government Hospital, were discharged shortly thereafter.

The incident, reportedly caused by smoke from a nearby dumping yard, led to students experiencing difficulty in breathing. On Monday, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu directed medical staff to provide the students with the best possible treatment.

Of those affected, three students with persistent cough and severe respiratory issues were moved to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr K. Pramod Kumar told TNIE that the three students are now recovering and are expected to be discharged soon.

While initial reports suggested the nearby dumping yard smoke as the cause, authorities are investigating to determine the exact source of the health issues. District Collector Koya Sree Harsha told TNIE that a committee has been set up to thoroughly examine the cause of the incident, adding that “identifying the root cause is essential to be prevented”.