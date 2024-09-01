CM Revanth Reddy holds emergency teleconference with senior ministers

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the rains and flood situation in the state, with senior ministers. On Sunday, he held a teleconference with deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, senior Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The Chief Minister ordered the Chief Secretary, DGP, Municipal, Electricity, Panchayati Raj, HYDRAA and Irrigation officials to be alert. CM asked the District Collectors, SPs, Revenue, Irrigation and Municipal officials to take a field visit.

The CM directed the officials not to take leave and those who have taken leave should cancel it and join the duties immediately. The officials of the emergency departments are directed to send the information at the field level to the CM’s office from time to time.

Revanth Reddy instructed to take measures for immediate relief in flood affected areas. He appealed to people not to come out unless it is an emergency. Chief Minister asked the people of low-lying areas to be vigilant and give information to the authorities over the phone, if there is any need.

The CM ordered that the Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs to stay at their respective places and take up relief activities. He also asked the Congress workers to be a part of relief activities.