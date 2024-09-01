Global-level Buddha Museum to come up at Nagarjunasagar soon

HYDERABAD: As part of its plans to develop Buddhist tourist places in the state to world class standards, the Telangana government has decided to set up an International Buddha Museum at Buddhavanam in Nagarjunasagar.

Highly-placed sources said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare proposals in this regard. They said that the government also decided to develop the historical Phanigiri, Nelakondapalli, Nagarjunasagar Buddhist sites and the Buddha statue in the middle of Hussainsagar as a single tourism circuit.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed retired IPS officer C Anjaneya Reddy as a mentor for the development of the Buddhavanam project, in an honorary capacity. Principal Secretary (Tourism) A Vani Prasad issued orders to this effect on August 19. These orders were made public on Saturday.

Officials told TNIE: “The state government has recently sent a DPR to the Union government for the development of Buddhavanam under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. It proposed to set up a Buddhist digital museum and exhibition and digital archives at Buddhavanam with an estimate of Rs 25 crore. Along with these, an international Buddha Museum will also be incorporated in this plan.”

To attract domestic and international tourists, Buddhavanam will be developed as a tourism and spiritual destination centre, the officials added. The government has also decided to resume boat trips for tourists visiting Nagarjunasagar. Affordable tourism packages are designed for this.