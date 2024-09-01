Heavy rain batters Telangana; schools closed tomorrow, IMD issues alert for more rain

Floodwaters breached the upper catchment areas of Ayodhya Lake in Mahabubabad Mandal, affecting low-lying areas, including the outskirts of Tallapusapally village in Kesamudram Mandal.

Several lakes, including Rajulakothapalle in Nellikudur Mandal, Ayodhya in Mahabubabad Mandal, Ammapuram and Bechharajpalle in Maripeda Mandal, and Nallela in Kuravi Mandal, suffered breaches, causing floodwaters to spill onto roads.

Traffic on the Maripeda to Thorrur road came to a standstill due to overflowing roads. Police and revenue officials from Maripeda, Thorrur, Mahabubabad, and Nellikudur worked tirelessly to clear the roads and restore traffic flow.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked officials of all government departments to remain alert and take measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Chief Minister spoke to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and directed to ensure that the officials of the Revenue, Municipal, Electricity, and Health Departments are on high alert.

Officials have been instructed to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents and shift people from the low-lying areas to the relief camps immediately. In view of the lifting of the gates of the reservoirs, officials have been asked to vacate people in the low-lying areas to safer places.

The Telangana government has also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the state tomorrow in view of the situation.