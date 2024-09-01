Heavy rain batters Telangana; train services hit, IMD issues alert for more rain

WARANGAL: Heavy rain battered several parts of Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, causing severe flooding and crippling normal life.
A railway track was washed away at the outskirts of Tallapusapally village in Kesamudram Mandal on Sunday morning. As a result, train services were halted at Kesamudram and Mahabubabad railway stations.
Similarly, the flood and rain situation has affected train services on the Vijayawada-Warangal route. After a local stream overflowed, submerging the track near Vijayawada, train movements on the Vijayawada-Khammam route were stopped.
Heavy rains have battered the erstwhile Warangal district since Saturday night, causing lakes and ponds to overflow.
The entire village of Nallela in Kuravi Mandal, Mahabubabad district, was inundated late Saturday night. This is the first time in two decades that the village has experienced such severe flooding.
Residents of Nallela village found their homes submerged as floodwaters rapidly encroached. Many villagers were startled awake and had to seek higher ground for safety, with some climbing onto rooftops.
The Kuravi police and revenue officials promptly arrived at the scene to conduct rescue operations. Approximately 20 families, totaling around 100 people, were rescued without any reported loss of life, thanks to the swift action of the Kuravi police and revenue officials.
Floodwaters breached the upper catchment areas of Ayodhya Lake in Mahabubabad Mandal, affecting low-lying areas, including the outskirts of Tallapusapally village in Kesamudram Mandal.
Several lakes, including Rajulakothapalle in Nellikudur Mandal, Ayodhya in Mahabubabad Mandal, Ammapuram and Bechharajpalle in Maripeda Mandal, and Nallela in Kuravi Mandal, suffered breaches, causing floodwaters to spill onto roads.
Traffic on the Maripeda to Thorrur road came to a standstill due to overflowing roads. Police and revenue officials from Maripeda, Thorrur, Mahabubabad, and Nellikudur worked tirelessly to clear the roads and restore traffic flow.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked officials of all government departments to remain alert and take measures to prevent any untoward incidents.
The Chief Minister spoke to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and directed to ensure that the officials of the Revenue, Municipal, Electricity, and Health Departments are on high alert.
Officials have been instructed to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents and shift people from the low-lying areas to the relief camps immediately. In view of the lifting of the gates of the reservoirs, officials have been asked to vacate people in the low-lying areas to safer places.
The Telangana government has also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the state tomorrow in view of the situation.
TSRTC passengers rescued
In a separate incident, 56 passengers of a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus were rescued by Neekonda police after the vehicle became stranded in floodwaters at the outskirts of Topanpalle village on Saturday night.
The passengers, who had spent the night on the bus, were rescued with the help of an earth mover.
Floodwaters also overflowed from drains into various colonies in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kazipet, creating difficult conditions for residents. Several localities under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) jurisdiction experienced a flood-like situation, with main roads and lanes alike submerged.
In response, GWMC officials have implemented precautionary measures, including deploying Special Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams. A control room has been established at the GWMC headquarters to manage the situation. Citizens have been advised to report issues to the special toll-free numbers: 1800 425 1980, 9701999645, and 9701999676.
GWMC Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani and Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade have issued orders canceling the leave of GWMC employees to ensure their availability. Employees have been instructed to remain vigilant and to evacuate residents from low-lying areas to rehabilitation centers if necessary.
Katakshapur Lake in Athmakur Mandal of Warangal district is fully overflowing, impeding small vehicle traffic on National Highway 163.
Mahabubabad District Collector Adwait Kumar Singh has identified 51 low-lying villages in the district. Gram Panchayat and revenue officials have been directed to visit these areas and evacuate families to nearby government schools. Provisions of food and drinking water, as well as medical support, are being arranged. Residents in need of emergency assistance are advised to contact the control room at 7995074803.
Red alert for Telangana
According to the latest update on the weather report from Telangana, Dr K Nagaratnam, Director of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, said, Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next 3 days.
"Red warning had been issued for today and tomorrow in Telangana. East and North East districts have been issued red warning and north & south districts have been issued orange warning for today and tomorrow. All districts have been issued heavy rainfall warning. GHMC will have moderate rains and heavy rains at certain times. Hyderabad is issued orange warning for today and tomorrow," Nagaratnam said.
The IMD has issued a red alert and predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on Sunday.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rain at a few places in the districts Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Medak of Telangana on Sunday.