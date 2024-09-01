Heavy rain batters Telangana; train services hit, IMD issues alert for more rain

WARANGAL: Heavy rain battered several parts of Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, causing severe flooding and crippling normal life.

A railway track was washed away at the outskirts of Tallapusapally village in Kesamudram Mandal on Sunday morning. As a result, train services were halted at Kesamudram and Mahabubabad railway stations.

Similarly, the flood and rain situation has affected train services on the Vijayawada-Warangal route. After a local stream overflowed, submerging the track near Vijayawada, train movements on the Vijayawada-Khammam route were stopped.

Heavy rains have battered the erstwhile Warangal district since Saturday night, causing lakes and ponds to overflow.

The entire village of Nallela in Kuravi Mandal, Mahabubabad district, was inundated late Saturday night. This is the first time in two decades that the village has experienced such severe flooding.

Residents of Nallela village found their homes submerged as floodwaters rapidly encroached. Many villagers were startled awake and had to seek higher ground for safety, with some climbing onto rooftops.

The Kuravi police and revenue officials promptly arrived at the scene to conduct rescue operations. Approximately 20 families, totaling around 100 people, were rescued without any reported loss of life, thanks to the swift action of the Kuravi police and revenue officials.